Olam renews Storm contract

The Papua New Guinea Kumuls star, who has locked down Storm’s left centre position in the past three seasons, joins captain Christian Welch, Jahrome Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Harry Grant, Xavier Coates, Reimis Smith and Jack Howarth in committing to Storm long-term in recent months.

One of the most damaging ball runners and hardest hitters in the NRL, Olam’s renewed contract runs until the end of the 2026 season, bringing his time with Storm to 10 seasons.

With 76 NRL games on his record, including the 2020 grand final victory over Penrith, he is entering the prime of his career and is now a member of Storm’s Emerging Leaders group.

After impressing for Storm’s feeder club Sunshine Coast Falcons, Olam made his NRL debut in 2018 but it was in the second half of the premiership season that he became a regular in the club’s starting line-up.

He played 14 games in 2019 and followed up with 21 in 2020 and 25 in 2021 when he was voted the best centre in the competition, alongside Penrith’s Matt Burton.

The 28-year-old has played in all 13 Storm matches this season, scoring six tries.

A hero in his homeland, Olam has played nine Tests for PNG and is sure to be a key figure for the Kumuls at the end-of-season World Cup in the UK.

“Storm has been great for me. I love the club, and everyone here, and love living in Melbourne,” Olam said.

"This really feels like home."

“A big thank-you goes to Craig and all the coaches who have put so much faith in me and time into developing my game and all the Storm members and fans both here in Australia and back home in PNG.”

Story first published on melbournestorm.com.au

Link to original story