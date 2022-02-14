NRL’s best player gives Manly all the tools to be title favourites. Except for a glaring ‘Achilles heel’

Star hooker Manase Fainu’s legal fight to clear his name over an alleged Church stabbing has again cast a shadow over his potential involvement in Manly’s 2022 campaign.

In his place Lachlan Croker did a solid job to fill the void over the last couple of seasons, but his lack of a running game makes the Manly attack predictable at times as the Sea Eagles found out against Melbourne and Souths in the 2021 finals series.

Tom Trbojevic’s brilliance has papered over the lack of threat out of dummyhalf in recent seasons and Manly have struggled to fill the void left by Api Koroisau’s departure to Penrith coupled with Fainu’s unavailability.

While Croker has done an admirable job in what is not his natural position, Toovey believes Manly lack the threat out of dummyhalf that makes sides like Melbourne and Penrith so hard to defend.

“I think Lachlan (Croker) did a better job than I think many including myself predicted,” Toovey told foxsports.com.au.

“I think he was steady there, but I think we know that if you are going to be one of those top echelon teams you need some threat around that area.

“I think that is where their Achilles heel is at the moment around the No.9.”

Manly’s struggles to produce a specialist hooker led to reports they were considering throwing controversial No.9 James Segeyaro an NRL lifeline.

The 31-year-old has signed with Blacktown for 2022, but he hasn’t played in the NRL since 2019 with the Broncos after being banned for 20 months for having a banned substance in his system.

Segeyaro has served his time and while Toovey is a fan of his play on the field he believes he might just come with too much baggage for Manly or any other club to sign him.

“As a player I think he would be a very valuable member of the team,” Toovey said.

“But I know he has had a lot of off-field dramas and I don’t know whether any organisation would be prepared to take him on.

“But if he can sort out those off-field dramas he is a very good footballer.

“But he has been at a few clubs now and no one has been able to that.”

At this stage Croker will be the starting hooker come Round 1, with Dylan Walker to spend time at dummyhalf off the bench, but only time will tell if that combination is enough to match the top teams in the NRL consistently.

Toovey explained that while ever Manly fail to create inroads around the ruck teams will be content to slide on and lock up their halves and Trbojevic.

“I think they need to see less focus being on their fullback and more focus around those other areas on the field, particularly the ruck,” Toovey said.

“There needs to be more threats in other areas on the field so that they don’t become predictable and they can compete with those top sides.

“Something around the ruck and that No.9 spot needs to be looked at.”

Source: foxsports.com.au