MSRFL Clubs Put On Notice

According to MSRFL, the clubs concerned have been put on notice and all matches for the weekend suspended until clubs complete all affiliations and player registration fees.

For the record, all clubs have done part payment or no payment while only three clubs have registered more than 30 players.

The clubs are Talai Spartans, Vadavada Untd and 2 Mile Hill Pearl's with Vabukori registering less than 30 players.

MSRFL Acting Chairman, Nathan Andes said, “The league will not be responsible for unregistered players, who get seriously injured or death. As we not paid our registration component to PNGRFL and are running a high risk competition.”

He said clubs have been given additional time to sort your player registration and club affiliations.

“However to date no club has come forward over the past week, this is an indication that no one has made an effort to complete club affiliations and players registration and submit players summaries for those registered already.

“We will resume next week and if it means only three or four teams to take the field, then that will be the case,” Andes said.