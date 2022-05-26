Moresby South RL Season Launch

This is tradition in MSRFL to launch the new season with captains and coaches to showcase their team colours.

In attendance at the launch, were 12 affiliated club captains. Five did not attend including the club captain for premiers Taurama Wolf Pack.

Two new teams have been added to this year’s competition - Vabukori Mosquitos and 2 Mile Rabbitohs.

The new season is kicks off this weekend with A grade and Under 20 matches only.

Seventeen teams are confirmed to participate - Taurama Wolf Pack, 6 Mile Crows, Gabutu Dragons, Kaugere Bulldogs, Kaugere Seagulls, Southern Sons, Korobosea Souths, Kone Eagles, Joyce Bay Roosters, Sab City Raiders, IMHC Vadavada United, Kipo Eastern Pride, Koki Eels, Talai Spartans, 2 Mile Pearls, new comers Vabukori Mosquitos and SS Rabbitohs.

The Acting Chairman said that club executives have yet to confirm the women’s teams, who should start their competition after round three.

“We encourage Kaugere Bulldogs, Kaugere Seagulls, Taurama Wolf Pack, Kipo Eastern Pride, Koki Eels, Talai Spartans and SS Rabbitohs to register women’s teams to promote gender equality in the competition,” said Andes.

MSRFL treasurer Bagelo Solien thanked patron and incumbent Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko, for his support.

Solien also thanked current MSRFL Chairman Brown Murema for his role in the development of the local league, now a stronghold in Southern Confederation. Murema resigned to contest the 2022 National General Election in Chimbu Province.