Moresby South Hopeful for Digicel Cup

He says the management team of Moresby South is slowly but surely working with PNG National Rugby League in ensuring that all boxes are ticked in order to have a team in the Digicel cup.

With all policies and regulations of PNGNRL being followed and MSRFL having its league programs secured for both men’s and women’s and development pathways, Patron Justin Tkatchenko says MSRL is on track to have a representation in the Digicel Cup.

He highlights that having run the games for eight years, many great talents have come through, to a point where many players from the competition have made it into bigger competitions and now the spotlight is on Digicel Cup.

Tkatchenko said Moresby South recognizes gender equality through sports and has been running the women’s competition.

He said there is potential in Moresby South especially for the women. He said having seeing the way some of the women play with style, have the potential to play for the Orchids and represent the country.