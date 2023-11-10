 

Mendi Rugby League into finals this weekend

BY: Loop Sports
09:57, November 10, 2023
Mendi Rugby League is all set to host its first-ever grand final this weekend at the Momei Oval after almost a decade.

Under new management and fueled by the determination of young leaders, the league has seen a revival with six teams participating across three divisions: Senior Men’s, Under 21 Men’s, and Women's divisions.

Despite facing challenges and starting from scratch, the league has garnered support from businesses and individuals, allowing it to reach this significant milestone.

Treasurer of Mendi Rugby Football League David Kellie expressed gratitude for the backing received, emphasizing the league's historical significance in producing players who have represented the nation in the PNG Kumuls and the country's semi-professional rugby league.

The grand final will showcase the talents of the participating teams in each division. In the A Grade Men's division, Gravity Engineering Kamberi Bulldogs will face off against TNT Brothers. The Under 21 Men's division will witness a clash between Cane Constructions KMW Storms and Sara Hawks. The Women in League division will feature a battle between Undri Royals and Sara Hawks.

Reflecting on the challenging year, Kellie is optimistic about concluding the season on a high note. As the finals conclude this weekend, plans are already in motion for off-season tournaments in the coming weeks and months.

Looking ahead, Kellie revealed that six teams are expected to participate in next year's competition, building on the momentum gained during this year's successful revival of the Mendi Rugby League.

