Hunters yet to confirm trial

Speaking at yesterday’s Hunters media session,Tepend outlined the team’s strategy for the next seven weeks including inviting a Hostplus Cup team to come up to Port Moresby for a trial game towards the end February.

When giving a snapshot on this year’s Hostplus Cup draw, Tepend said the Hunters will open their campaign this year with back to back away games against Clydesdales and Magpies on March 12th and 18 respectively.

The Hunters first home game will be on March 25 against Brisbane Tigers at the National Football Stadium.