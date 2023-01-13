 

Hunters yet to confirm trial

BY: Terry Longbut
16:46, January 13, 2023
14 reads

PNG Hunters Head Coach Stanley Tepend said the Hunters are looking forward to an exciting season with the team now based back in Port Moresby.

Speaking at yesterday’s Hunters media session,Tepend outlined the team’s strategy for the next seven weeks including inviting a Hostplus Cup team to come up to Port Moresby for a trial game towards the end  February.

When giving a snapshot on this year’s Hostplus Cup draw, Tepend said the Hunters will open their campaign this year with back to back away games against Clydesdales and Magpies on March 12th and 18 respectively.

The Hunters first home game will be on March 25 against Brisbane Tigers at the National Football Stadium.

Tags: 
SP PNG Hunters
Preseason Training
Hostplus Cup 2023
Stanley Tepend
Author: 
Terry Longbut
  • 14 reads