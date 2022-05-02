Hunters ready to resume from bye weekend

As part of a regular review of the Hunters’ progress, SP PNG Hunters Chairman Stan Joyce CSM and Director Jeremy Edwards have met with CEO Scott Barker and Head Coach Matt Church to discuss the Hunters’ performance.

It was also an opportunity to ensure the club’s long-term strategic plan remains on track and that agreed targets are being met.

The meeting acknowledged that this season’s results have not met the expectations of the club, which tasted premiership success in 2017.

However, the meeting agreed that the club would continue working hard towards its long-term goal of sustained success for the SP PNG Hunters in the QRL competition.