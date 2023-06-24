Hunters face tough test in away match

Despite coming off a recent loss to premiership leaders Souths Logan last weekend, the Hunters will bring plenty of confidence into this weekend’s fixture following a promising block of games over the last month.



A stretch of four straight home games at the Santos National Football Stadium gave the Hunters a great opportunity to build into the season. Two big wins over the Tweed Seagulls and Western Clydesdales backed up a narrow loss to finals bound club the Northern Pride and followed by a tough blow against the Magpies.



Judah Rimbu, Joshua Lau, Tommy Moide and Joshua Mire have all performed beyond their years in recent weeks in a positive sign for the club’s development.

While disappointing against the Magpies last week, the Hunters have an opportunity to respond against the Falcons this weekend, who currently sit two rungs higher on the QRL ladder in 9th place.



With Ila Alu and Sherwin Tanabi making a return from injury last week and Sakias Komati back from suspension, this is a winnable game for the Hunters.



The Sunshine Coast Falcons come into Round 15 on the back of a narrow win over fellow heavyweights Brisbane Tigers.



The task is made little easier for the Hunters though, with the Falcons backline still featuring Sualauvi Faalogo, Young Tonumaipea and Grant Anderson who all boast experience either playing or training in an NRL system.



Despite the wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, it is the Falcons defence that has them in good stead with finals approaching. They currently play with the third best defence in the competition and will provide a stern test for the Hunters improving attack on Sunday.



PNG have shown glimpses of a much improved defensive system this season and they’ll need to be at their best again on Sunday.

Hunters crowd-favourite Benji Kot has shifted between centre and backrow this season depending on what the team needs.



He offers great utility value as a strike attacking centre, who can also spot up in the backrow. Kot is a powerful ball carrier in yardage, who can bust a tackle or get an offload away when the opportunity presents.



With just 34 QRL games to his name, Kot is still a

relative rookie when compared to most players across the competition, but he is growing in experience and confidence with every game.



Named to play in the backrow again this weekend with Tanabi unavailable, Kot and his five-eighth Komati will give the Hunters left edge plenty of strike in attack.