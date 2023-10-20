Hill clears air on NRL bid

The league is keen to make headway sooner rather than later. Hill confirmed that although PNG has a big chance of making the NRL’s expansion team, his focus is on pathways and development of rugby league in PNG, with eyes set for 2025.

He was responding to a 7news report of Thursday, 19 October 2023 that NRL is on the blink of announcing PNG as the 18th team joining the NRL Competition starting in 2025.

“No new information. We are still focused on pathways, development, and getting the right people involved. Exciting times,” said Hill.

“We have been confident and focused on our bid and the work we need to do in player pathways and development from day one. Our focus is on what we need to do. I think it’s simply a media report from Sydney saying the PNG Bid has strong support and is leading the race but there’s no update from our end.”

7News Sydney’s Michelle Bishop told the SEN news that, “There is so much going behind the scenes and PNG is simply a One-Horse Race for the expansion team after North Sydney Bears suffered $11 million blow to their ambitions of becoming 18th team.”

She said PNG, in 2025, will become the 18th NRL franchise.

The discussion on expansion team to join the NRL has been ongoing with the backing of Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to consolidate the region from outside influence.

Earlier this year, Australian Rugby League chairman, Peter V'landys said a PNG team could enter the league as early as 2025, though the NRL does not yet have a firm timeline on granting its 18th license.

With the PNG Hunters participation at the Queensland Rugby League is a backing for PNG inclusion in the NRL, as the second-tier competition feeds talent into various NRL sides.