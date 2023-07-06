Hammerheads head to camp

Morobe Rugby Union is hoping to play two teams in the Super 7s Sries tournament and they are Hammerheads and its development Club, Tiger Sharks.

Hammerheads was recently awarded the National Performance of the year 2022, at the SP Sports Awards.

Despite this on field success, Morobe RU President Lionel Kamiak said many of its players have crossed over to Rugby League, leaving the club struggling. However, with the depth of talent in production line, there is enough to cover for the loss.

Kamiak said, "You don't lack depth, when you know that Lae is a place where there is so much talent. There is always going to be someone to fill the void."

While everything is looking okay for the pride of Morobe, Kamiak is expecting a good crack in the tournament from Hdevelopment team, the Tiger Sharks.

Tiger Sharks have been in training for a couple of weeks now and should match up against oppositions in the KPHL Super Series Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Morobe Hammerheads is hopes to finalise a team this weekend, having picked a couple of players from the Morobe RU 15s tournament.