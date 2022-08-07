Gurias Captain Happy With Win

He said that despite a minor incident involving a few Muruks supporters during the match, everything ended peacefully at fulltime.

The former Goroka Lahanis enforcer and now Gurias skipper, Takai played a leading role in the win.

He also thanked sponsors, families and fans for coming out to support the two teams who played in the true spirit of the game and ended successfully.

The captain said that after their scrappy win over the Port Moresby Vipers last week, they had to regroup very quickly and work hard to polish up on their attack and defense at training this week.

He is happy that this has paid off.

Takai said they had a simple game plan going into the match and that is to complete their sets well and step up on their defense.

He said their next game against Lae Snax Tigers in Lae would be another tough one. Adding that the boys are ready for the challenge.