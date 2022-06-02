Ex-CEO Appointed Consultant To NRL Bid 2025

On behalf of the PNG NRL Bid 2025 Board, PNG Rugby Football League CEO, Stanley Hondina said a workshop was run this week, where Hill as lead consultant advised the Board on the set up and legal framework of the bid process.

Hondina said Hill is also PNG Hunters Strategic Advisor and has been supporting to put together work around the PNG Orchids and PNG Kumuls programs, and therefore it was the Board’s decision to extend his scope of work to include his services with the PNG NRL Bid 2025.

Hill, who is also the former CEO of the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL, during the workshop, they went through the entity and its structures, the Board and governance and how the bid will involve the PNGRFL, the PNG Sports Foundation and the Government.

Hondina said that the learning experience acquired from the workshop and with the skills set and caliber of each member of the Board, the Board is confident going forward with working towards the bid.

“It’s not a straightforward easy case for us, in 2009 there was a separate NRL Bid put forth and there’s legacy issues there as well, we are treading on waters wanting to see where the best lines fit.

“The workshop also served as the official engagement of Hill as the lead consultant at this stage, until the overall structure is being set, that title may change. He’s very well connected and experienced in the rugby leagues space, he’s been in the business for a while,” said Hondina.

“We congratulate Andrew on his appointment as well as we welcome him to the team, we are confident with having Andrew on board to lead the Speaking about his appointment Hill was excited about joining the PNG NRL Bid 2025 Team.

Hill when responding to the appointment said it is an incredibly exciting time for the game in PNG.

“I think everyone around the world knows the passion that Papua New Guineans have for the game, we also know how important rugby league is for the country but equally important, the country is very important for rugby league,” said Hill.

“Moving forward through this bid, as we take our time and work through a proper process, we need to ensure that those messages about how important the game can be for young people in this country. The role of rugby league can play, it’s more than just a game, we can really unite and inspire a generation of young girls and boys, to be the best they can at anything.”

Hill stated that he is very honoured to be working with the caliber of people that he met.

“There’s a lot of work, we need to be patient, this is more than just about the game on the field, this is going to be quite strategic, we have to ensure that we get proper governance, the model has to be right, and looking at every opportunity that gets presented to PNG.”