Eels v Sea Eagles: Asi takes charge; Arthur, Weekes step up

Moses was superb in Monday's win over the Bulldogs, nailing his audition for an Origin recall, and he will watch on from Blues camp as his Parra teammates chase a fourth straight victory.

The Sea Eagles are riding high after putting a half-century on the Dolphins but they head into Round 16 without their dynamic duo of Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic, who go head-to-head at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday in Origin II.

When the sides met at 4 Pines Park in Round 3 it was Manly prevailing 34-30 to consign the Eels to a 0-3 start.

Brad Arthur's men have won seven of 11 games since to sit just one point outside the eight on 16 points and they can leapfrog Manly (17 points) this weekend with a victory.

Despite the absence of the big guns this still looms as an intriguing clash between two proud clubs with a history of epic clashes dating back to their grand final meetings in 1982 and '83 when the Eels reigned supreme.

Team News

Eels: After an impressive club debut at five-eighth on Monday, Daejarn Asi takes over the No.7 with Mitch Moses in Blues camp, with Ryan Matterson named at five-eighth in his return from a calf injury. With Junior Paulo also on NSW duty, Ofahiki Ogden will start and Joe Ofahengaue joins the bench. Hooker Josh Hodgson was a late withdrawal from the Bulldogs game with a neck injury and remains sidelined. Haze Dunster is 18th Man. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update.

Sea Eagles: Former Eel Jake Arthur is the new halfback and Kaeo Weekes takes over at fullback with Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic on Origin duty for their respective states. Samuela Fainu has been named to start in the back row with Ethan Bullemor on the bench but the pair could swap roles on game day as they did against the Dolphins. No changes 24 hours before kick-off when the squad was trimmed to 19.

