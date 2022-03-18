Dragons v Panthers: Woods injured; Leota out

The Red V didn't have it all their own way in downing the Warriors last week but pulled away at the end while the Panthers looked every bit the grand-final winning outfit despite missing star halfback Nathan Cleary as they easily accounted for fellow heavyweights Manly.

The Dragons enjoyed plenty of positive signs from their emerging young-guns, giving them something to build on into the season, but face a big step up against a Penrith side that were absolutely dominant in round one.

The Rundown

Team news

Dragons: Tariq Sims remains in the 19-man squad after the 24-hour cut and looks set to return to the side after making his return through NSW Cup last week.

Aaron Woods (hamstring) is out, replaced by Francis Molo in the front row. Former Rabbitoh George Burgess comes onto the bench after playing NSW Cup last week. Michael Molo, the younger brother of Francis, is the new reserve.

Panthers: Moses Leota (shoulder) is out for at least eight weeks with Spencer Leniu promoted to the starting side. Matt Eisenhuth returns to the 17 after playing NSW Cup last week with Jaeman Salmon retaining his spot on the bench. Lindsay Smith is the new player amongst the reserves.

No changes to the squad in the 24-hour team update.

Key match-up

Tyrell Sloan v Dylan Edwards: Sloan started his career as the official first-choice Dragons fullback in fine style, setting up two tries against the Warriors. Edwards meanwhile was the unsung hero once again for the Panthers, chalking up a massive 344 run metres against Manly.

Stat attack

These two teams dominated possesion like no other club in round one, with Penrith holding the most ball of any side in round one with 59% and the Dragons equal-best of the rest with 57% possession against the Warriors.

