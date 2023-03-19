Dabaris attend workshop for season prep

The workshop was for trainers in PNGNRLC for season 2023, also in attendance was trainers Gure and Josiah. While franchise game development officials Norris and Gomara attended the MySideline data collection workshop.

MySideline is a competition and participant member system that services clubs and associations (includes schools) for the organization of rugby league participants.

The juniors league competition is the only franchise which are run by the Central Dabaris franchise that ranges from U12 to U20 providing a pathway for 12 Clubs and 1200 players between ages of 12 years and 20 years.

Meanwhile, pre-season for the Central Dabaris Rugby League are in their 10th week into pre-season training now, the team is looking fitter and toned leading up to the start of season proper next month.