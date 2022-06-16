Cutters Record Back To Back Win

Two weeks ago, Cutters thrashed JPG Waghi Tumbe 28-0 in Kimbe followed by Sunday's hard fought win over PRK Gulf Isou 10-4 in Port Moresby.

In only their fourth season since entering the Digicel Cup in 2019, the Cutters are slowly but surely finding their feet in the semi-professional competition.

In its second season 2020, the Kimbe team had an impressive run and got the Best Team of the Year award after just falling short of top six in 7th place.

Since then, the team has lost a number of their regular season players to other franchises thus have to start rebuilding again.

Though it was slow start to their 2022 campaign, Cutters had close results against competition heavies Snax Tigers and Agmark Gurias at home.

Cutters were able to back themselves up with another upset win over a struggling PRK Gulf Isou outfit in Port Moresby last Sunday.

Though the game failed to reach any real heights, both teams were guilty of committing too many errors.

Cutters did better to shutout Isou from scoring, Cutters two tries came from Eliuda Mika in the first half and Ramangio after half time to lock in their second win of the season.

Isou's 4 points came from two penalty kicks by David Joseph.

The Kimbe Cutters now sit on 11th place on the points table.