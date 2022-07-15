Cowboys v Sharks: Dearden a late out; Talakai to play

A Johnathan Thurston-led Cowboys got the chocolates in round one that night but since then it's been all one-way traffic with Cronulla racking up wins in both Sydney and Townsville.

Cronulla's big win over Melbourne in round 17 has them in the top four while the victory against their rivals has helped the Cowboys move to second on points differential.

With both side's looking for their fifth win in a row, the top four battle is set to be one of the matches of the round.

The Rundown

Team news

Cowboys: Tom Dearden won't play after his Origin heroics on Wednesday night and is replaced in the run-on side by Ben Hampton. Hampton's inclusion in the halves alongside Chad Townsend sees Tomas Chester join the bench. Tom Gilbert is set to start in the back row but could be a late swap on game day for Luciano Leilua.

Sharks: Nicho Hynes and Toby Rudolf are set to play after the pair missed last week's win over the Storm due to COVID-19 protocols. Blues Origin rep Siosifa Talakai is also set to return despite featuring in Game Three on Wednesday night — the powerhouse centre has been included among the reserves in place of Aiden Tolman.

Key match-up

Chad Townsend v Nicho Hynes: A former premiership-winning Sharks lines up against the man who indirectly replaced him in the shire this season. It's safe to say both parties have benefitted from their moves to rival clubs in 2022 with Townsend enjoying a maiden season at the Cowboys. With the departures of Townsend and Shaun Johnson last year, the Sharks have found a playmaker who brings organisation and an X-factor to the side's play. Cronulla's win without Hynes was equally as impressive.

Stat Attack

Cronulla have made 28 more line breaks than the Cowboys in 2022 and lead the competition in this stat overall, ahead of the Storm and Panthers. Sharks wingers Ronaldo Mulitalo (22) and Sione Katoa (16) are in the NRL's top three while Murray Taulagi leads the way for the Cowboys on 11.

