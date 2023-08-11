Broncos v Eels: Reynolds back at helm; Asi moves to centre

When the sides clashed in Darwin in Round 8 the Broncos prevailed 26-16 on a night which saw Payne Haas suspended for a hip drop tackle that left Eels big man Reagan Campbell-Gillard sidelined for seven weeks.

The two big men won't get to renew their rivalry this weekend with Campbell-Gillard out suspended, so Haas will turn his attention to matching motors with Junior Paulo in a battle for supremacy in the middle.

The Broncos' forwards continue to punch out big metres and lay the platform for their speed men to shine, and unless the Eels can contain Haas, Pat Carrigan, Thomas Flegler and Corey Jensen they could be in for a long night.

Sitting ninth and with games against the Broncos, Roosters and Panthers to come before a final round bye, the Eels will need to find another gear if they're to be part of the finals for a fifth straight season.

Team news

Broncos: Kevin Walters' side take the field as named, with Adam Reynolds returning to action after missing last week with a groin complaint. Kobe Hetherington (back cork) also returns on the bench and Jordan Riki is in the starting pack, after being 18th man last week following his recovery from a foot injury. Deine Mariner comes in on the wing for Jesse Arthars (head knock).

Eels: No late changes for the Eels, which means Daejarn Asi starts at centre with Bailey Simonsson shifting to the wing. Hooker Brendan Hands has been recalled on the bench and Andrew Davey is named to start, with Ryan Matterson on the interchange.

Original article: NRL.com