Blues make changes to squad for Game Two

With Jack Wighton unavailable for selection due to covid protocols, Bulldogs five-eighth Matt Burton has been called into the squad, having performed admirably at centre last year for eventual premiers Penrith.

Cronulla powerhouse Siosifa Talakai has also been named in the squad which includes teammate Nicho Hynes, who was 18th Man for Game One.

Having missed out on the series opener, Manly lock Jake Trbojevic will return to the squad for Game Two. Trbojevic has played 13 games for the Blues but has not featured in Brad Fittler's side since the opening game of the 2021 series.

Jordan McLean is another of the new faces of the squad, with the veteran forward yet to make his Origin debut despite playing 8 Tests for Australia from 2017-18.

McLean is one of six players yet to make their Origin debut, joining Talakai, Burton, Hynes Joseph Suaalii and Victor Radley as potential Blues debutants.

Trailing 1-0 in the series, the Blues will confirm their starting lineup for Game Two early next week as the squad departs Sydney for Perth on Monday.

Blues squad for Game Two

James Tedesco, capt. (Sydney Roosters)

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles)

Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys)

Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Coach: Brad Fittler