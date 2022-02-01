’Strong and proud group’: Indigenous vs Maori All Stars squads announced

This year’s All Stars game at CommBank Stadium will be the first time it’s ever been held in Sydney.

Although several regular faces are missing due to suspensions or Covid concerns, the 2022 squads are still stacked with a tonne of NRL stars.

Coaches of the men’s sides, Laurie Daley and David Kidwell confirmed their squads on Tuesday.

“There’s definitely a fair bit of speed and excitement in this squad,” Daley said of his Indigenous squad.

“Importantly we have a strong and proud group who will grow from the experience that is All Stars. We have some newcomers to the contest as well which gives us such an opportunity alongside others who are All Stars veterans.

“Our players will be very keen to learn about themselves, their teammates — and to also educate others. That’s what makes this game so special.”

Kidwell added: “I’m so thankful to have a group of players who are honoured to represent their culture. This is such an important week for the game and our players recognise this. They will all do what they can to represent themselves, their whanau and their iwi.”

Meanwhile, Kirra Dibb, Quincy Dodd, Tamika Upton, Corban Baxter and Raecene McGregor are among those selected for the Indigenous and Maori women’s All Stars sides.

The women’s clash will feature prior to the men’s game.

Indigenous vs Maori All Stars, 8.10pm, Saturday 12th February at CommBank Stadium

Indigenous men’s squad: Albert Kelly, Alex Johnston, Andrew Fifita, Braydon Trindall, David Fifita, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jack Bird, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jesse Ramien, Josh Addo-Carr, Josh Curran, Josh Kerr, Kotoni Staggs, Nicho Hynes, Reuben Cotter, Ryan James, Selywn Cobbo, Tyrell Fuimaono, Will Kennedy, Will Smith

Coach: Laurie Daley

Maori men’s team: Briton Nikora, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Dylan Walker, Erin Clark, Esan Marsters, James Fisher-Harris, Jayden Nikorima, Jazz Tevaga, Jordan Rapana, Joseph Tapine, Kenny Bromwich, Kevin Proctor, Kodi Nikorima, Morgan Harper, Pasami Saulo, Patrick Herbert, Reimis Smith, Royce Hunt, TC Robati, Tuku Hau Tapuha

Coach: David Kidwell

Indigenous women’s vs Maori women’s All Stars, 5.20pm, Saturday 12th February at CommBank Stadium

Indigenous women’s team: Bree Chester, Bobbi Law, Caitlan Johnston, Jaime Chapman, Janelle William, Jasmine Peters, Kaitlyn Phillips, Keilee Joseph, Kirra Dibb, Kyra Simon, Quincy Dodd, Rhiannon Revell-Blair, Sarah Field, Shaniah Power, Shaylee Bent, Tahlulah Tillett, Tamika Upton, Tommaya Kelly-Sines

Coach: Ben Jeffries

Maori women’s team: Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Botille Vette-Welsh, Corban Baxter (c), Jocephy Daniels, Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Kennedy Cherrington, Krystal Rota, Lavinia Gould, Mya Hill-Moana, Nita Maynard, Olivia Kernick, Page McGregor, Raecene McGregor, Rona Peters, Roxette Mura, Shannon Mato, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith, Zahara Temara

Coach: Keith Hanley

