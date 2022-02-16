‘Energy has lifted’: Foxx opens up on Dogs’ big challenge, fullback rumours and captaincy dream

The 26-year-old has scored 96 of his 102 tries in 127 NRL games for the Storm and he admits that starting pre-season with a new club for the first time in five years initially took some getting used to.

“It was definitely a tough challenge leaving the boys down in Melbourne,” Addo-Carr told foxsports.com.au at Tuesday’s Fox League launch in Sydney.

“I really missed Sydney and my family.

“I’m close with everyone down in Melbourne and I speak to them all the time.

“Moving to a different club was a shock to the system just because I was down in Melbourne for five years and it was weird being at a different place.

“But as soon as I got to the Bulldogs everyone was working hard and training hard and everyone was willing to learn at the same time.

“Ever since myself and the Panthers boys Matt Burton, Brent Naden and Tevita Pangai Jr have been there I feel like the energy has lifted.

“As soon as we got there Gus (Gould) saw a change in team’s energy. Everyone is enjoying it and loving it and it is all about how we prepare for Round 1.”

Part of the reason the Bulldogs signed Addo-Carr and the Panthers players was to draw on their winning mentality for a team that has struggled for success in recent years.

Addo-Carr played in three grand finals and won two of them at Melbourne and he wants to bring the successful habits he learned under master coach Craig Bellamy to his new club.

“Bellamy taught everyone at Melbourne how to play football and ways to be a consistent football player,” Addo-Carr said.

“It is all about being the very best at the little things in footy games. I understand that.

“It is all about teaching these young fellas at the Bulldogs now what you need to do to win games.

“I think the ultimate thing is being a consistent football player. Remember your strengths.

“Wherever I have gone I have always been myself and I’ve always wanted the best for my teammates.

“You are only as good as your teammates so if I can help get this team pumping and going good it will be good for ourselves but it will be good for the game because everyone knows how big the supporter base is.”

There were reports Addo-Carr was keen to play fullback at his new club before he signed with the Bulldogs and while the challenge to try the position excites him, the Origin winger revealed he will start in the spot where he made his name in rugby league.

“I think I will definitely start on the wing,” Addo-Carr said.

“If that fullback opportunity comes up I will try do my best.

“But we have young Matt Dufty there, who has had a really good pre-season. But I’m just excited to work with this great backline and it is going to be exciting.”

Another attribute Addo-Carr will bring to the Bulldogs after years playing for his state and country is leadership and he was even rewarded with the Indigenous team’s captaincy during last week’s All Stars game.

The Kangaroos flyer is still pinching himself at getting the opportunity to captain at the top level in a game so close to his heart.

“It was freaky,” Addo-Carr said.

“Never in a million years would I have thought I would be a captain of any team really at the top level.

“But I was so excited and so privileged to do that for my culture and my teammates.

“I was wigging out when Laurie Daley first told me, but I thought I did a good job during the week.

“The boys definitely helped me have an enjoyable week at the same time.

“It was mad. It was disappointing we didn’t get the result, but at the end of the day culture won.”

So would Addo-Carr ever entertain captaining at club level? While he is honoured to be playing under Josh Jackson at the Bulldogs, the man they call the Foxx wouldn’t say no to more leadership opportunities in the future.

“I definitely would put my hand up,” Addo-Carr said.

“But Josh is an outstanding player and his work ethic is amazing. He is a hard worker. He is one of the best I have seen.

“But I would definitely put my hand up if the club wants me to and if Trent or the leaders want me to lead then it is up to them.”

One player that impressed Addo-Carr in the Indigenous All Stars was Dragons rookie Tyrell Sloan and he is excited to see how far his representative teammate can go in the coming years.

“He is quick the young fella,” Addo-Carr said of Sloan.

“He is so exciting. I think he has scored in every game he has played in.

“It just goes to show how much work he has put in to add to his natural playing ability.

“It was good to see him play in the All Stars against the top players and he scored a try and had a couple of good carries.

“He can only build and progress further from that experience.”

Addo-Carr was very vocal in his bid to stop racism in the build-up to the Indigenous All Stars game and he believes the more education provided to make Indigenous people proud of their heritage can only help in the fight against online trolls.

“We can’t control that sort of stuff on social media,” Addo-Carr said.

“But we can show the next generation of kids coming through how beautiful our culture is.

“That is the main thing. As long as we are proud of ourselves and can showcase out culture that is all that matters.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story