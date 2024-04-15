US Embassy denies election interference

Various spurious articles have surfaced, accusing the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of attempting to sway the upcoming election in the Solomon Islands.

In an official statement, Ambassador Yastishock vehemently refuted these claims, labelling them as categorically false and misleading. She emphasized that USAID's engagement in the region strictly adheres to international standards and operates in full transparency, always at the request of the host country's government.

The embassy emphasized the long-standing partnership between the United States and the Solomon Islands, forged during times of war and nurtured in times of peace. It expressed confidence in the people of the Solomon Islands to discern truth from falsehoods as they exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming elections.

Furthermore, Ambassador Yastishock cautioned against the proliferation of disinformation campaigns, especially in the critical period leading up to an election.

She urged the people of the Solomon Islands to scrutinize the sources and motivations behind such baseless accusations, emphasizing the importance of making informed decisions at the polls.

The United States Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government elected by the people of Solomon Islands and extended best wishes for a successful and fair election process.