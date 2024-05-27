Strong earthquake hits Tonga but no reports of tsunami risk or damage

MELBOURNE, Australia -- A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga on Monday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 when it hit at 9:47 a.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was 198 kilometers (123 miles) north of the capital, Nuku'alofa, at a depth of 112 kilometers (70 miles).

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami.

Tonga sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

Original article by ABC News