FestPAC 2024 celebrates Pacific heritage

This year’s festival promises an unforgettable journey through the rich traditions and contemporary expressions of the Pacific Islands.

Running from June 11th to June 16th, the festival will culminate in the Panina - Closing Ceremony at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, scheduled from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm Hawaii time.

The opening day featured the Heritage Arts program, a dynamic celebration of Pacific Island cultures. Over the next few days, artists and cultural practitioners will showcase their traditional and contemporary crafts through vibrant exhibitions, interactive workshops, and engaging daily shows. This immersive experience highlights the rich tapestry of Pacific Island traditions.

The Hōʻikeʻike performing arts segment will see renowned artists from various Pacific nations captivating audiences with traditional dances, music, and contemporary performances. This part of the festival emphasizes cultural preservation, fostering dialogue and unity among diverse communities.

The Hōʻike Kiʻi visual arts program features a stunning fusion of drawing, painting, prints, sculptures, photography, and multimedia presentations. Celebrating the evolving nature of Pacific art, this program offers cross-cultural experiences that underscore our shared humanity.

Moananuiākea, the Pacific Conversations & Cultural Exchange, offers three days of enriching experiences. Highlights include keynote speeches, large group learning sessions, and panels on crucial topics like Pacific sovereignty and climate change.

The festival also includes Nā Hana Pākuʻi—symposia, workshops, masterclasses, and educational forums that delve into traditional crafts and cultural issues. These initiatives promote skill development, knowledge exchange, and meaningful conversations, enhancing cultural understanding and sustainability.

The next few days promise to be an incredible celebration of Pacific heritage, and viewers around the world are encouraged to join in this vibrant cultural journey of FestPAC 2024. Audiences can tune into the live streams available on the festival's social media platforms to participate in this unique and enriching experience.