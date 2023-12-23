Climate pact unites China with Pacific Islands

The recent 'Second China-Pacific Island Countries Workshop on Climate Change' and the 'High-level Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Dialogue' marked pivotal moments in the joint commitment to combat climate challenges in the Pacific region.

Representatives from Pacific Island Countries engaged in discussions focusing on climate governance, regional responses, terrestrial ecosystems, marine ecology, and ocean governance during the two-week events held in Liaocheng City, Shandong Province, China.

China underscored its dedication to supporting developing nations in the Pacific through south-south cooperation, offering assistance in capacity-building, technology transfer, financial support, and research.

This follows the establishment of the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation Center (CPICCACC) in April 2022, signaling a decade-long commitment to addressing climate change.

Participants from Pacific Island Countries expressed the necessity of the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation in tackling immediate climate challenges. The collaboration aims to foster international unity, paving the way for a sustainable and shared future.

Jealchris Inji, representing PNG's Climate Change and Development Authority, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate, emphasizing the importance of collaborative approaches in addressing climate change.

"We are just one people living on one planet, and our children will share the same future together," she stated during her expert presentation at the High-Level Dialogue.

The China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation stands as a beacon of hope, fostering global collaboration to protect the environment and ensure a resilient future for vulnerable nations in the face of climate change.