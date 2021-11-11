Zoo Educators Day Marked

Some very passionate young people play exciting and varied roles. Zoo Educators give public talks, host fun activities, school education sessions, holiday activities and even other educational competitions as well!

The Park’s team of zoo educators are great at creating educational materials for a variety of age groups that visit the Park all year round. They use the surroundings of the park to connect children and visitors to the wildlife and flora.

A zoo educator helps children understand the importance of taking care of the environment as it has a significant impact on the lives and welfare of animals. They also educate about the importance of conservation and animal care. Visitors can also learn the unique story about each animal as they take a walk around the zoo, or Wildlife Park with an educator.

Through partnerships with Zoos Victoria and the International Zoo Educators Association, the Port Moresby Nature Park Education and Wildlife teams have undergone proper training and learning internationally through various exchange programs.

This has enabled the team to localize education material accordingly to PNG Curriculum to suit students from both private and public schools.

Having to adapt Zoos Victoria’s Connect, Understand, Act (CUA) Model, has encouraged so many young children to act responsibly and play their part in preserving PNG’s natural environment and the Park is grateful for receiving such support from its sister zoo, Zoos Victoria.

With all the support and assistance given the Park’s educators, Port Moresby Nature Park’s Educators teach over 24,000 students every year!