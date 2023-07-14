Youth voluntarily surrender to police

Bialla Police Station Commander, Chief Sergeant Hilary Sirinjui, confirmed that the group will undergo profiling before being released into the care of the Bialla United Church, which played a pivotal role in facilitating their surrender. This mass surrender marks a significant milestone for Bialla, a first of its kind in the area.

The youths were inspired to surrender following their participation in a Christian youth ministry rally organized by Reverend Patrick Kingsley and the Bialla United Church. The initial surrender of five individuals, who pledged their lives to God, subsequently influenced their peers to follow suit.

Another gospel rally organized by the United Church further solidified the youths' spiritual awakening. Community leaders, including Nixson Volele and Reverend Kingsley, collaborated with the police to facilitate the surrender process.

During the surrender, various homemade weapons were seized, including shotguns, staple guns, a wire catapult and one .50 caliber round. The suspects are facing charges ranging from rape, and escaping from unlawful custody, to armed robberies and murder.

The community expresses deep gratitude for the surrender of these youths and remains optimistic about the positive changes it will bring to Bialla.