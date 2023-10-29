Young explorers inspired

The objective of the field trip was taken to experience and learn about the heavy construction and mining equipment industry, which could offer them a glimpse into their future careers.

The young explorers had the opportunity to inspect the huge Caterpillar D11T, which is the largest track-type tractor in the world, along with other heavy-duty machines. They didn't just observe but also learned how to operate these massive vehicles. The children were even allowed inside a simulator, which provided a hands-on experience of the equipment's operation, much to their delight.

This educational activity is part of Buk bilong Pikinini's initiative to introduce young minds to the world of opportunities available to them through education. The program has produced a series of books called "When I Grow Up," with one edition, "When I Grow Up I want to be a Heavy Equipment Operator," created in collaboration with Hastings Deering in 2022. This book has become a favourite among children enrolled in BbP's ECE program.

Hastings Deering has been a committed supporter of Buk bilong Pikinini since 2012, contributing to the establishment of a Library Learning Centre at the University of Papua New Guinea and providing essential storage space for BbP's books.

This support has enabled BbP to donate hundreds of School Library Re-establishment Kits to schools nationwide, which has significantly benefited children's education.

Andrew Dare, Hastings Deering Area Manager for PNG & Solomon Islands, emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating that they share BbP's commitment to developing people in various aspects of the industry, creating potential opportunities for the children to become Operators, Mechanics, Equipment Salespeople, Trainers, or even future employees of Hastings Deering supporting the Caterpillar brand in PNG and worldwide.

Leanne Resson, BbP Executive Officer, expressed appreciation for the unique opportunity provided to the children. She believes that it enables them to witness the enormous Hastings Deering vehicles in action, operated by PNG professionals across the country.

She said early childhood education plays a pivotal role in shaping young minds for the future, and this exposure is expected to inspire children to pursue their education with clear goals in mind.

Anne-Sophie Hermann, BbP Founder and Chair, thanked the Hastings Deering for their long-standing support. The field trip offers the children a real-world learning experience that they will cherish, fostering aspirations and dreams that are vital motivators for their education.