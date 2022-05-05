Yebru agro-forestry project launched

The agreement was signed through their Corporative Society, Ibom Investment Ltd.



Chairman of Ibom Investment, Robert Ibom thanked Huarun Investment for having confidence in them to invest in this massive project.



"We have waited for such a project for a long time and thanks to Vanimo Green DDA for pushing this through and supporting the project,” he said. "The agreement will now pave way for the investor to come to the area and start the project.”



He also acknowledged the investor for its timeless support for making this project a reality.



Huarun Group Ltd Chief Executive Officer Jerry Huarun pledged to ensure the livelihood of the Yebru people is improved as a result of the services that will flow through, through the agro-forestry project.



"We have worked hard for almost 5 years to see this investment become a reality.



"We have never given up but pushed on to support the project with the help from Vanimo Green DDA,” said Huarun.



This project will now connect the remote Yebru to Vanimo town through the road network that will be established.



Local MP and Opposition leader Belden Namah said, "Such investment is timely. We need to work with the investor and make this project a reality.”