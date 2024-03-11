Yangoru-Saussia DDA to Support Students

Member for Yangoru-Saussia Richard Maru last week announced that the Yangoru-Saussia DDA would support 450 Yangoru-Saussia students with their school fees.

“We have received 450 school fee subsidy applications and each student will be getting K1, 000 each paid directly to the tertiary institutions they are enrolled in. Our funds are ready so we will immediately process the applications as I want all institutions paid before the end of March. I have directed our new Acting CEO, Jeffery Leni to ensure all final verification checks are done and payments processed next week,” said Maru.

Maru further stated, “I am also happy to announce that Yangoru-Saussia DDA is working with the Department of Treasury to process the applications of our people who are qualified for seasonal work in Australia. Our first batch of applications are being processed right now and I am keen to see the first batch from our district employed this year.

“Assisting our people seek employment opportunities is high on my list of priorities including creating formal job opportunities and income-generating opportunities for our people in the district,” Maru added

Meanwhile, the new vehicle for Mama Bank is ready and the village banking initiatives including the new Credit Scheme will be launched as soon as Mama Bank employs enough staff for their Yangoru Branch.

“I want to have the official opening of the Mama Bank in Yangoru as soon as possible.”