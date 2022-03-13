YALUM AIRSTRIP OFFICIALLY OPENED

Two years ago, NCC trekked the rugged terrains to Nete Lyaim and helped to establish a cultural center there, encouraged the people to stop tribal fights and take ownership of their culture.

In doing so, realized that basic government services like health and education were unnoticeable as there was no road accessibility.

This event marks the official opening of the airstrip in the presence of Enga Governor Peter Ipatas, NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda and their delegates, and the Nete Lyaim community.

For over two decades, civil unrest prevented any room for development and after a truce was made between warring parties, NCC entered the area and encouraged the people to take ownership of their culture instead of tribal fights.

With the support of the community, NCC helped establish a primary school and assisted in the reconstruction of Yalum airstrip, and registering a cultural festival from the area.

Governor Ipatas commended NCC for delivering basic government services when he officially opened the airstrip last weekend.

The Governor also launched the 2022 Enga Provincial Events Calendar at the backdrop of the first three-day Nete Lyaim cultural festival.

He committed K50, 000 towards building the new Yalum Health Center. He further pledged K10, 000 each to the 3 elementary and 3 primary schools in the area. An additional K10, 000 was committed towards the extension of the airstrip made with a blanket commitment to take care of school fee issues for all the children in Nete Lyaim region.

Governor Ipatas called on his people to promote their unique culture with a view towards attracting local and foreign tourists to their communities.

Mr. Kilanda urged the people to actively participate in cultural activities and events.