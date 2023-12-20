Work on South coast missing link launched

When government services such as airstrips deteriorated over the years until they became non-existent, people have been taking a risky a 10-hour boat ride into the provincial capital of Kokopo city.

The introduction of MV Pomio vessel in 2021 had assisted locals in easing their travel, however the opening of the missing link is expected reduce travel time to just around four hours.

ENB Provincial Administrator Levi Mano commended the leadership of the district and province, as well as the host communities along this missing link for their cooperation and for creating a conducive environment for the project to be carried out.

“I also want to thank the contractor which was identified and has started working on the road,” he said.

Host and Member for Pomio Elias Kapavore said that the construction of the Illi to Karong road is in response to a request put through to the Prime Minister, after he was invited to join the ruling PANGU Pati, following the 2022 National General Elections.

“I told Prime Minister James Marape that I didn’t want a ministry, but instead asked for the connection of the missing link from Merai to Illi and then to Karong and Marunga. After supplying the scope of works, a funding of around K10 million was approved for the project,” he said.

Kapavore further explained that his second request was for the national government to assist in the purchase of a new ship for the district.

“The current MV Pomio goes all the way to Kandrian in West New Britain province and a lot of times when it comes back to the district, it is usually full and cannot cater for the produce from the district. For this request, a funding of about K8m was approved forthwith,” he said.

Kapavore announced that the sequel for the district’s ship, ‘MV Pomio 2’ is expected to arrive in the province and district by the end of January next year.

He said that the road project was supposed to commence at Illi but he requested that the distance be extended further back to Merai, after the river, then to Illi, all the way to Karong and then to Marunga.

The road project is being aided with the installation of two Bailey bridges at Merai river and Kilak river, both within Sinivit LLG.

“All these infrastructure to connect the south coast are captured under the Connect PNG Program. The road that ends at Marunga will be further extended under this national government funded program. This missing link would also be sealed,” he said.

The Kilak bridge will be 45 meters in length while the Merai bridge 100 meters.

The local villagers of Illi were also encouraged seize the opportunity to increase production of their fresh garden food and cash crops.

Kapavore further advised that a cocoa and coconut storage shed would be constructed at Nongia, a known boat stop for many seafarers along the south coast.

ENB Governor Michael Marum presented a truck for the people of Illi ward after delivering his speech at the occasion.

“We can see about several kilometers already done by the contractor, but we as locals need to support the company so that work progresses. As work continues, I will be coming around to see the road’s progress,” he said.

A cheque of K20, 000 was also presented to the local church, as per a request put to the Governor’s office.

Meanwhile the Managing Director of Kokopo Plant Hire, Patrick Midelit, whose company was engaged to construct the missing link, said that creating accessibility is what government service is all about.

Midelit further presented three cheques totaling K11 000 to the community groups, from Merai and Illi wards that assisted with the clearance work for the road project.

Work on the project has gone into recess for the festive period and will resume by January 8, 2024.