Woodlark Island Embraces Eco-Tourism, Carbon Trade

The initiative was revealed by Isi Henry Leonard, local member and Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, during his visit to Guasopa Station on the island.

Minister Leonard emphasized the importance of community involvement and the need for local consent and support to move forward with these plans.

He announced that a potential investor is interested in developing eco-tourism on the island but requires swift collaboration and agreement from the residents.

The Minister facilitated a team of officials from the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA), Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA), and Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) to gather necessary data and prepare for potential investments. This initiative is seen as a strategic move to diversify away from traditional sectors like logging and mining, which Minister Leonard noted could destroy the island's natural habitats.

During his speech, Leonard highlighted the significant economic benefits that eco-tourism and carbon trade could bring, attracting US dollars and foreign currency into Papua New Guinea.

He drew parallels with successful tourism economies globally and projected that Guasopa could become the next major tourism destination akin to Bali.

The push for eco-tourism and carbon trade on Woodlark Island is also seen as a pilot that could be replicated on neighbouring islands such as Rossel, Sudest, and Misima if successful.

Kenneth Nobi of the CCDA underscored the importance of carbon trade, specifically through mechanisms like REDD+ which focus on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.

The team of government officials will remain in Guasopa until this week to engage with local communities and further discuss the proposed eco-tourism and carbon trade programs.