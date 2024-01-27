Water and power remain unaffected following fatal accident

The contractor, engaged by DEC, tragically lost his life while conducting scheduled maintenance on January 25th, 2024.

The deceased is a licensed diver and was trapped 20 meters underwater and succumbed to the conditions at 9:30 pm local time. PNG Power extends its deepest sympathies to the family and colleagues of the deceased, emphasizing their commitment to supporting them through this difficult time.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Water PNG assures the public that water quality remains unaffected by the tragedy. Water PNG, in consultation with its technical teams, emphasizes that the quality of water supplied to the city will not be compromised.

The company reassures the public by explaining its robust filtration and treatment processes, highlighting past instances where organic and biological matter, including dead animals and plants, have been effectively filtered and treated at its Water Treatment Plant at Mt Eriama.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of emergency services, including St. John Ambulance, the Police, Fire Service, Pacific Towing Service, a specialist medical doctor, and the local community around Sirinumu, PNG Power expresses gratitude for their support during the rescue mission.

Importantly, PNG Power also affirms that the incident will not disrupt power supply to customers in Port Moresby and Central Province. The company remains committed to working closely with its contractor and providing necessary support in the aftermath of the accident, despite the circumstances that led to the tragic loss of life.