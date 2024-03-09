Wagambie appointment within law, Tsiamalili

Toroama in a statement stated that the appointment is unconstitutional and violates the Bougainville Peace Agreement, referring to Section 26 of the Organic Law on Peace Building on Bougainville and Section 237 of the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

These provisions, as highlighted by the President, clearly state that the Bougainville Police Commander should be appointed in consultation with the Bougainville Government.

Tsiamalili Jnr said he acknowledges and respects the provisions mentioned by ABG President Ishmael Toroama.

Indeed, he said both Section 26 of the Organic Law on Peace Building and Section 237 of the Bougainville Peace Agreement make it explicitly clear that the ‘Bougainville Police Commander’ must be appointed in consultation with the Bougainville Government.

However, the Minister emphasizes that while consultation with the Bougainville Government is necessary for the appointment of the Bougainville Police Commander’, the rank and file positions within the Bougainville Police Service fall under the purview of the Commissioner of Police.

This distinction underscores the need for collaborative decision-making, where the Bougainville Government is involved in the selection of the head of the Bougainville Police while maintaining the Police Commissioner's authority to manage the internal structure.

Minister Tsiamalili regrets any misunderstanding or miscommunication that may have occurred during the appointment process, resulting in the concerns raised by President Toroama.

To address these concerns, the Minister pledges personal engagement with relevant authorities to ensure future consultations and appointments align with the provisions of the Bougainville Peace Agreement, respecting the autonomy of Bougainville.

The Minister reiterates that the National Government's unwavering commitment to uphold the Bougainville Peace Agreement and work collaboratively with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, in order to achieve lasting peace, prosperity, and security for the people of Bougainville.