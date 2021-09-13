Vital NRI Course

This is one of the values of the course that the participants can gain from, as highlighted by the Papua New Guinea National Research Institute (PNG NRI) Acting Director, Dr. Osborne Sanida in his address to the 2021 intakes on Monday 6 September 2021.

“The curriculum is unique in its conception and presentation… A lot of you can go on to do post-graduate studies. EPAC is the stepping stone to it,” Dr. Sanida said.

A number of graduates, who are part of the EPAC alumni, have testified of the course assisting them to pursue post-graduate studies after completing the EPAC program.

Other areas participants can expect to gain from the course are: Skills to analyse data and design policies, it sharpens thinking, informs decision-making, especially decisions to improve the welfare of the people; and, promotes time management.

The course aims to promote the candidates’ knowledge on government development policies, comprising government economic policies and other major public policies with implications for economic growth and national development.

Dr. Sanida said the program attempts to present the analysis of major government policies and their impacts on income creation, employment generation or retention, and development.

“No other research Institute or educational institution in PNG is better placed to offer the EPAC than the PNG NRI which has been mandated to inquire, inform and influence development policies.”

The course is offered for middle and senior management executives and promising bureaucrats in the public and private sectors and leaders interested in government and public policymaking.

The EPAC continues to be popular and has trained many Papua New Guineans holding high positions in the public and private sectors and it is in high demand.