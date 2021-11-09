Virtual Swearing-In of Judges

The two Australian Judges sworn are Justice Joan Berna Collier, reappointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission as a judge for a period of three (3) years commencing today 9 November, 2021.

Justice John Alexander Logan is the second judge sworn in and is also reappointed as a judge for a period of three (3) years commencing today as well.

Both Judges recited the Declaration of Office, Declaration of Loyalty and Judicial Declaration via video conferencing as they are currently in Brisbane, Australia.

Justice Derek Hartshorn was also sworn in at Government House. He was reappointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission as a judge of the National and Supreme Courts of PNG for a period of three (3) years commencing today.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika presented to the Governor General, the Report of the Judges for the year 2020.

“Your excellency, I am pleased to advise that the Judiciary’s 2020 Annual Report is ready to be presented to your Excellency, for your Excellency to then proceed to deliver to the National Executive Council for presentation to parliament,” said Chief Justice Salika.

The report outlines challenges faced by the Judiciary this past year and the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on court sittings throughout the country, and its efforts to transform the PNG judiciary into an ‘e-based organization operating within world-class court infrastructure’.