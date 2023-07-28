Village resort supports mangrove rehab project

NCD Governor Powes Parkop, staff of Total Energies, stakeholders, and village chiefs gathered at Koke Hanua Resort in support of this vital initiative.

This collaborative effort with Koke Hanua Resort, a family-owned establishment by Ulato Avei, owner and General Manager, aims to regrow and restock mangroves to enhance resilience against tidal waves and safeguard mangrove species and habitats from human activities.

Governor Parkop, in his address, emphasized that the project exemplifies Total Energies' commitment to protecting the natural environment and addressing climate change challenges.

He underscored the vital role of preserving the natural environment, which sustains communities for generations and significantly contributes to biodiversity and carbon sequestration.

He called for similar initiatives to be replicated in all other Motuan villages, as mangroves are major carbon sinks and essential contributors to biodiversity conservation.