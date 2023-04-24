Vet Kavieng claims: MP

Kavieng MP and Minister for Treasury, Ian Ling-Stuckey, said this needs to be done together with other oversight government agencies, prior to consideration for any settlement by the National Government.

Components of Kavieng town landowners, including chairperson of portion 49, landowners association, Kavieng airport, Gaylene Moni, and member for ward 5, Kavieng Urban LLG, Emmanuelle Tame, met with the deputy secretary for lands to present their case and seek advice on the appropriate course of action for resolution.

“There are so many groups in Kavieng town today who claim to be landowners, many of whom tend to be both militant and demanding, so it is quite difficult to determine who are legitimate, let alone who to converse with,” said Kavieng District Development Authority chairman, Ling-Stuckey.

He said it was therefore encouraging to sit in on a meeting with a landowner group that chose to consult with the appropriate GoPNG agencies and seemingly, accepted the rule of law.

K1.5 million of the K3 million presented by Prime Minister James Marape has been paid to landowners, with full acquittals due to be submitted to the National Government and the KDDA.