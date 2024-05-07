Veifa'a boosted with healthcare resources

The event characterized by singing and dancing by the community, marked a significant upgrade in healthcare delivery for the region.

Officer in Charge at the Gerard Health Centre Shirlyne Narol highlighted the crucial role of the ambulance in enhancing patient care and transportation to Port Moresby General Hospital. Narol shared that the area had faced severe challenges without a functional ambulance for the past three to four years due to logistical and management issues.

In addition to the ambulance, Isoaimo announced a funding commitment of K200,000 each to the health centre and the CHW school, aimed at bolstering healthcare infrastructure and services. This financial boost is part of a broader health sector program aiming to ensure all facilities are well maintained and functional.

The ceremony concluded with a blessing of the new ambulance by parish priest Fr Lawrence and the formal handover of the vehicle keys from Isoaimo to Narol, underscoring a new chapter in healthcare accessibility for Veifa’a.