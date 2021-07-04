USAID Provides Global Leadership

Since achieving independence in 1975, PNG has struggled to translate its natural resource wealth into sustainable social and economic development for its citizens.

Despite being one of only 17 megadiverse countries, the USAID PNG Lukautim Graun Program (LGP) aims to protect Papua New Guinea’s rich biodiversity, which is under increasing threat from industrial development, population growth, and other anthropogenic factors.

LGP is also the recipient of the White House-led Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP). It will support women across the value change in PNG, from farming in rural and remote areas to women entrepreneurs developing new businesses, to women employees and leaders in the formal sector.

LGP operates in Madang Province, Jiwaka Province, Eastern Highlands Province, Simbu Province, Morobe Province, YUS Conservation Area, Bismarck Forest Corridor and the National Capital District.