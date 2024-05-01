USAID boosts PNG Power revenue

This surge in earnings comes from the implementation of the Feeder Team Initiative which employs advanced data analysis to correct billing inaccuracies and enhance service delivery.

The initiative, launched in the first quarter of this year, has already shown significant financial results and is expected to expand its benefits as operations extend beyond the capital city.

The Feeder Teams have been instrumental in improving both the efficiency and reliability of PPL's services, supporting the country's goal to achieve 70 percent electrification by 2030.

USAID Country Representative, Nino Nadiradze, expressed pride in the role the U.S. is playing in supporting PPL's advancements. PPL’s General Manager of Retail, Kingston Albert highlighted the initiative's impact, noting not just increased revenue but also enhanced customer satisfaction and power supply reliability.

The Feeder Team strategy was developed in mid-2022 to address high loss rates in PPL’s distribution network. Teams composed of specially trained staff are currently operational in Port Moresby with plans underway to expand nationwide.