U.S. Marines lead Disaster Relief Training

Running from April 30 to May 9, the excercise focuses on deploying selected medical services, equipment, and supplies, as well as establishing Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) command and control capabilities outside the continental U.S.

Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, commanding officer of MRF-D 24.3, emphasized the dual goals of the exercise: “The purpose of this exercise is to validate our crisis response capability while strengthening regional partnerships. We need to maintain readiness and be prepared to assist in times of need.”

Key activities include joint planning and execution exercises with the U.S. Embassy, subject matter expert exchanges with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force (PNGDF), and the use of a U.S. Marine Corps C-40A aircraft for international movement of personnel and equipment. These efforts are part of a broader aim to enhance interoperability and strengthen bilateral relations.

U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Ann Marie Yastishock, highlighted the importance of the partnership, noting, “This exchange of expertise will improve the capabilities of both MRF-D Marines and PNGDF members alike.”

The training includes comprehensive engagements such as religious key leader interactions, academic briefings, site surveys, and medical interoperability workshops focusing on preventative medicine and disease prevention.

From May 6-8, a special session will allow U.S. Navy medical personnel from MRF-D 24.3 to share best practices and techniques with their PNGDF counterparts, aimed at boosting proficiency and patient care.

Col. Mulvihill added, “This exercise highlights MRF-D’s ability to integrate seamlessly with local organizations and institutions to provide effective humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities.”

Marine Rotational Force – Darwin is part of a strategic deployment in Australia's Northern Territory that began in 2011, aiming to strengthen U.S.-Australia alliances and enhance regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

This ongoing collaboration sets the stage for future operations and ensures that MRF-D 24.3 is prepared to respond effectively to humanitarian crises in the region.