U.S 10-year stability plan for PNG

The 10-Year Strategic Plan outlines a targeted approach to integrating US diplomatic, development, and security efforts in PNG toward three overarching shared objectives:

strengthening community capacity to prevent,

mitigate and respond to violence,

supporting sustainable and equitable economic growth,

and improving justice systems and professionalizing security forces.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Gender Equality, Women’s Empowerment and GBV, Governor Parkop expressed his support for the plan, saying that as the Governor of the capital city, he prioritizes preventing conflict and promoting stability, particularly among women and the country's diversity of a thousand tribes.

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky emphasized that the plan aims to cultivate strong partnerships across PNG society and reinforce a local approach and consensus building, which are core values in the PNG way.

Governor Parkop briefed Assistant Secretary Witkowsky on the work of the committee and the challenges it faces in achieving national goals.

He appealed to the US for technical support to help PNG achieve these goals and also requested assistance in addressing the conflict in West Papua by preventing its escalation and promoting stability in the region.

The meeting ended with Governor Parkop thanking the US Embassy for hosting the meeting at their new office building at Harbour City.