UPNG School In Need Of New building

When addressing the 211 graduates from the SHSS at UPNG’s 66th graduation yesterday, UPNG Vice Chancellor Professor Frank Griffin appealed for partners to assist build a new facility for the School.

“The school desperately needs a new building like the ones we have for the School of Business and Public Policy and the School of Law and the new Science building.

“This would change the current physical working environment and would inject positive attitude and energy to reignite academic excellence as we are witnessing at the School of Business and Public Policy now.”

Prof. Griffin said: “As the university strives to address academic quality challenges, the school aims to change the status quo. The school aims to adopt a holistic approach to ensuring academic quality driver by conducive and enabling academic space for growth, expansion and extension.”

“The fundamental and enabling pillars to ensuring academic qualities are modern infrastructure, quality human resource, internationally recognized academic programs, students, comprehensive IT infrastructure, adequate finance and resources,” he added.

Prof. Griffin said a physical relocation of the school is vital to motivate and challenge staff to reach full potential of teaching, learning and research. He said this will ensure they deliver quality education.