 

UPNG EHP grads bid farewell

BY: Loop Author
15:49, April 24, 2023
176 reads

The Eastern Highlands Students Union (EHPSU) at the University of Papua New Guinea hosted its farewell program last night to farewell its students who will be graduating this week.

EHPSU President, Alu Sapu, said it was a pleasure to have been part of the student union. He congratulated the graduating members and wished them well.

Sapu, a final year student from the School of Business and Public Administration, said 48 student members are graduating from five different schools.

First year student, Vasili Unia was honored to be part of the student union, and farewell program. Over 250 EHP students attended the farewell at the UPNG New Lecture Theatre.

Meantime, the first day of graduation is underway today for the School of Business and Public Policy at the Sir John Guise Indoor complex.

Tags: 
Eastern Highlands Students Union (EHPSU)
University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG)
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 176 reads