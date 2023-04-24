UPNG EHP grads bid farewell

EHPSU President, Alu Sapu, said it was a pleasure to have been part of the student union. He congratulated the graduating members and wished them well.

Sapu, a final year student from the School of Business and Public Administration, said 48 student members are graduating from five different schools.

First year student, Vasili Unia was honored to be part of the student union, and farewell program. Over 250 EHP students attended the farewell at the UPNG New Lecture Theatre.

Meantime, the first day of graduation is underway today for the School of Business and Public Policy at the Sir John Guise Indoor complex.