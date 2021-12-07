Union Petitions Gov’t On Banking And Communications Levy

TUC together with over 10 of its affiliates of trade unions gathered yesterday, Monday 6th December 2021, to deliver the petition to the Minister for Labour and Industrial Relations, Tomait Kapili.

They have given the Government an ultimatum and failure to respond will result in the withdrawal of labour force throughout the country and;

Unions will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to lobby against the Dominant Industry Player Levy;

Continue to advocate for the rescinding of the law and policy in partnership with all stakeholders until the 2022 National General Elections.

The union in solidarity have insisted that the Government respond immediately before the end of the week.

The unions and affiliates consists of: PNG Trade Union Congress, PNG Teachers Association, Public Employees Association, PNG Nurses Association, PNG Banks & Financial Institution, National Airlines Employees Association, Airlines Flight Attendants Association, Correctional Services Employees Association, National Fisheries Authority, NCDC Employees Association, Communication Workers Union, Security Industry Workers Union, St John Ambulance Workers Union and PNG Police Association.

“This is an abuse of power. Politicians making unilateral decisions without consulting with the people. In a Democracy, consultation forms a key part of government and by extension protests and petition form a key part in democracy,” TUC President, John Paska said.

He added, “We also recognize that the Government need to tax people, tax is how government survives, but we also say that there should be tax fairness and equity and if these are not in play, we have an unfair tax system.”

Prime Minister, James Marape said during the passing of the 2022 National Budget last week that the implementation of the banking and telecommunication levy on the two dominant Industry, BSP Financial Group and Digicel PNG would be deffered until July 2022 for consultation to take place.

However, the Union said the amendment to the Income Tax Act 1959 had already been passed and therefore the law is effective.

They have called on all workers to stand together as most of their savings from Superannuation Funds will be taxed under this Act.

“I represent the biggest Union in the country. The plight of workers is now at stake, it is everybody’s business to understand that workers run this country. What has the government done for the workers, yet it is taxing workers and the biggest workforce in the country is teachers.

“Right now our Teachers are going to retire and the big bulk of their savings will go to tax. If the government does not stop the taxes on the workers, we will hold a stop work,” said President of PNG Teachers Association, Synell Koou.

Meantime, the Labour Department responded that Minister Kapili could not receive the petition because proper processes were not followed and a response letter would later be delivered to the TUC office.