Uguro Visit Burnt Down School

On a visit to the school yesterday, Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong accompanied Minister Uguro to the site where the school was burnt down three weeks ago.

Minister Uguro condemned the actions of those perpetrators in the community in burning down the school building.

He said this is not the solution to any problem and this ill behaviour must stop.

The Minister said communities must take ownership of school infrastructure such as classrooms, teacher’s houses, students, water tanks, power and refrain from burning them down.

“ENB now has a record of classrooms being burnt down as we can see at Kabagap Primary School in Kokopo district.”

Minister Uguro reminded that schools are built on state land and surrounding communities must take into consideration the education of the future generation and not burn down classrooms.

“The school is your property, take care of it as it will benefit many generations to come. Do not make profit from schools but instead grow the children’s education.”

Meantime, he challenged students to refrain from practicing cult and depriving the rights of other students as those found guilty will be terminated.

Minister Wong shared Minister Uguro’s sentiments urging schools in his district to respect school infrastructure for the future.

Kabagap Primary School was established in the 1960s and was a level 7 school before it was burnt down. Police are currently on site monitoring the situation.