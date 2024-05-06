PNG Power Play Awards 2024 returns

The event, organized by ExxonMobil, celebrated its second annual launch at a networking lunch on Monday, May 6.

ExxonMobil PNG chairperson and managing director, Tera Shandro emphasized the importance of storytelling in celebrating the unique paths and achievements within these sectors.

"Papua New Guinea's LNG industry thrives on the strength of our partnerships beyond just our operations," Shandro stated.

The 2024 awards will feature four categories aimed at various industry contributors:

The Rising Star: Celebrating young women under 35 who have shown early career promise in the LNG sector.

The Low Carbon Accelerator: Recognizing women who significantly contribute to decarbonisation through innovative and collaborative efforts.

The Ambassador: Honoring individuals, regardless of gender, whose positive influence inspires colleagues in the LNG industry.

The Pioneer: Awarding exceptional business results or leadership in innovation within the evolving energy transition.

The winners, deemed 'Best of the Best', will be showcased at a cocktail reception on Tuesday, 9 July. They will also gain the opportunity to represent Papua New Guinea on the global stage at the Power Play Awards, with potential sponsorship to attend the GASTECH conference in the United States from 17 to 20 September.

Anita Mosby, Biodiversity Supervisor at ExxonMobil PNG and advocate for the Power Play Awards, encouraged local professionals to participate.

"This is a chance for Papua New Guineans to share our success stories globally, highlighting our contributions to the energy sector," she said.

Nominations for the awards are open until Friday, 14 June 2024. Further details can be found on the official website pnging.com or by contacting powerplay.png@exxonmobil.com.